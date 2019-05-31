Elizabeth Warren on the issues, in under 500 words

Democrat Elizabeth Warren is a Massachusetts senator known for her consumer advocacy and efforts to weaken big financial institutions. Her brainchild, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, was created in 2011.
Key facts about Elizabeth Warren:
- Current position: Senator from Massachusetts — 6 years served
- Age: 69
- Born: Oklahoma City
- Undergraduate: University of Houston
- Date candidacy announced: Feb. 9, 2019
- % of votes in line with Trump, per FiveThirtyEight: 13.2%
- Previous roles: Law professor; member of Congressional Oversight Panel monitoring $700 billion TARP bank bailout program; named by President Obama as a special adviser for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Elizabeth Warren's stance on key issues:
- Wealth tax: Proposed a 2% tax on wealth exceeding $50 million and a 3% tax on wealth above $1 billion.
- Green New Deal: Signed on as a co-sponsor.
- College debt: Proposed a plan to eliminate $640 billion in student debt, funded by her wealth tax proposal. The plan would also include universal free public college.
- Medicare For All: Co-sponsored Bernie Sanders' bill in September 2017.
- Capitalism: Said she identifies as a "Democrat capitalist," rather than a "democratic socialist." She told Pod Save America she sees "the value of markets ... if they have rules."
- Big Tech: Proposed in March to break up Google, Facebook and Amazon, prohibiting companies with over $25 billion in revenue to act as operators and users of a platform and would install regulators to break-up already-closed mergers.
- Corporate tax: Proposed a 7% tax on companies' profits over $100 million.
- Marijuana: Signed on as a cosponsor of Cory Booker's Marijuana Justice Act to legalize weed at the federal level.
- Electoral college: Said she'd support a plan to replace the electoral college with a national popular vote.
- Presidential prosecution: Proposed a plan to allow the DOJ to indict sitting presidents.
- Punishment for scams: Proposed expanded criminal liability, including jail time for executives "who negligently [oversee] a giant company causing severe harm to U.S. families."
- Public lands: Proposed a plan to require more electricity generation to come from renewable sources and called for an end to drilling offshore and on public lands.
- Abortion: Proposed 4-part plan to protect reproductive rights.
- Opioid crisis: Proposed a $100 billion plan over the next 10 years to fund first responders, public health departments and states for prevention and rehabilitation services.
- HBCUs: Proposed investing $50 billion in historically black colleges and universities, referencing "the persistent racial wealth gap in our country."
- Climate change: Require the Pentagon to reach net-zero carbon emissions on non-combat bases by 2030.
Key criticism of Elizabeth Warren:
- Warren has taken heat for claims of Native American heritage. She commissioned a DNA test to prove she had Cherokee ancestry, which she later apologized for. In February, the Washington Post unearthed a State Bar of Texas registration card where she listed her race as American Indian.
1 fun thing about Elizabeth Warren:
- She was a state debate champion in Oklahoma and graduated high school at 16.
