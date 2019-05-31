Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest on the trade war's impact.

Elizabeth Warren on the issues, in under 500 words

Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Democrat Elizabeth Warren is a Massachusetts senator known for her consumer advocacy and efforts to weaken big financial institutions. Her brainchild, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, was created in 2011.

Key facts about Elizabeth Warren:

  • Current position: Senator from Massachusetts — 6 years served
  • Age: 69
  • Born: Oklahoma City
  • Undergraduate: University of Houston
  • Date candidacy announced: Feb. 9, 2019
  • % of votes in line with Trump, per FiveThirtyEight: 13.2%
  • Previous roles: Law professor; member of Congressional Oversight Panel monitoring $700 billion TARP bank bailout program; named by President Obama as a special adviser for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Elizabeth Warren's stance on key issues:

Key criticism of Elizabeth Warren:

1 fun thing about Elizabeth Warren:

  • She was a state debate champion in Oklahoma and graduated high school at 16.

