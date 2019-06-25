Elizabeth Warren's 2020 plan to increase voting access and security

2020 Democratic candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren released a policy proposal on Tuesday outlining her plan to reform and secure the voting process across the U.S.

The big picture: Democrats — both in the House and on the 2020 trail — have made election security a top priority, citing continued cyber threats from Russia and other foreign nations. They've also spoken out against voting restrictions, which have disproportionately affected African Americans' ability to vote, especially across the South.