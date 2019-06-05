2020 Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke released a voting rights and democracy reform plan on Wednesday with the goal of registering more than 50 million voters and ensuring that 35 million more votes are cast in 2024.

Why it matters: Voter turnout is traditionally low in the United States. Before 2018, turnout rates for midterms since 1974 had languished around 40% to 41%.

Turnout in the 2016 presidential election was 60%, per Axios' Alexi McCammond. O'Rourke wants to increase the national voter turnout to 65% with initiatives such as tackling voter restrictions.