Beto O'Rourke on the issues, in under 500 words

Age: 46

46 Born: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Undergraduate : Columbia University

: Columbia University Date candidacy announced: March 14, 2019

March 14, 2019 % of votes in line with Trump, per FiveThirtyEight: 30.1%

per FiveThirtyEight: 30.1% Previous roles: 3-term representative for Texas' 16th district, served on El Paso City Council 2005–2011.

Lack of progressive policy: Democratic activists question whether O'Rourke is truly progressive enough to clinch the nomination. He was a member of the New Democrat Coalition, which aligned closely with business interests.

Energy policy: O'Rourke has opposed legislation that would prevent drilling in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

O'Rourke has opposed legislation that would prevent drilling in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Business policy: He has voted in favor of bills that Democrats said would reduce independent audits of corporations.

He has voted in favor of bills that Democrats said would reduce independent audits of corporations. Behavior in his teenage years: When he was 15, he wrote a piece of fiction about killing children, about which he has since expressed regret: "I’m mortified to read it now, incredibly embarrassed, but I have to take ownership of my words."

When he was 15, he wrote a piece of fiction about killing children, about which he has since expressed regret: "I’m mortified to read it now, incredibly embarrassed, but I have to take ownership of my words." Hacking: Was a member of America's oldest hacking group, Cult of the Dead Cow, in the 1980s.

O'Rourke used to play in a punk band, Foss, and founded a software company.

