Warren releases gun reform plan with a focus on mass shootings

Sen. Elizabeth Warren released her 2020 gun reform plan on Saturday before the Everytown for Gun Safety presidential forum in Des Moines, Iowa, calling for a federal assault weapons ban and universal background checks.

Catch up quick: Warren, one of the last top polling 2020 Democrats to release a formal gun control proposal, directly names recent mass shootings to underline the importance of her policy. Her plan wraps gun control into her broader anti-corruption package and identifies white nationalism as a form of domestic terrorism, in reference to the alleged shooter in El Paso.