What we know per the El Paso Police Department:

Multiple casualties: Officials have not released numbers

Officials have not released numbers Investigators: The FBI and DEA are on the scene, along with the El Paso County Sheriff's Department and El Paso Police.

The FBI and DEA are on the scene, along with the El Paso County Sheriff's Department and El Paso Police. In custody: One male arrested

One male arrested Weapon: El Paso police confirm that a rifle was used in the shooting

The big picture: This is the second shooting at a Walmart within a week. A former employee shot at supervisors and killed 2 people on July 30 in Southaven, Mississippi, reports the New York Times.

Another deadly shooting took place June 28 at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, Calif., leaving 3 people dead. The suspect, 19-year-old Santino William Legan, bought the "AK-47-type" assault rifle that was used in the attack legally.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.