Gilroy Garlic Festival deadly shooting: What we know so far

What we know: Police responded to reports of the shooting at 5:41 p.m. local time, police said at the news conference.

A Santa Clara County Public Health System spokeswoman told NBC News 11 people were transported to 2 hospitals with gunshot wounds and that 3 were treated and released late Sunday. The rest were in fair to critical condition, while 8 others were injured in other ways, she said.

Festival-goers told the Mercury News they initially thought the gunshots were fireworks. Julissa Contreras told NBC Bay Area she saw a man "rapid firing" with a gun.

"I could see him shooting in just every direction. He wasn't aiming at anyone specifically ... He definitely was preparing for what he was doing."

— Julissa Contreras to NBC Bay Area

Background: The Gilroy Garlic Festival started in 1979 and Sunday was the final day of event, according to the festival website.

What they're saying: California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted that the incident "is nothing short of horrific." "Tonight, CA stands with the Gilroy community," he said. "My office is monitoring the situation closely. Grateful for the law enforcement’s efforts and their continued work as this situation develops."

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper: America's 21 deadliest modern mass shootings