Gilroy Garlic Festival deadly shooting: What we know so far

A suspect is dead after killing 3 people and wounding at least 15 others in a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival near San Jose, California, on Sunday, Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said at a news conference.
The latest: Smithee said there were reports of a second suspect, but it was unclear whether that person had opened fire at the event in Christmas Hill Park — an area where weapons are prohibited, per the festival website. The police chief said the suspects used a tool to cut through a fence to gain entry to the event.