A shooting at a municipal center in Virginia Beach has now joined the list of America's deadliest mass shootings.
The big picture: The death tolls from mass shootings are rising. As of a decade ago, the deadliest shootings in modern U.S. history had killed 16, 21 and 23 people. Now, it's 32, 49 and 58.
America's deadliest modern mass shootings
- Las Vegas shooting. (October 2, 2017) 58 killed, 527 injured
- Pulse nightclub shooting. Orlando, Florida (June, 2016): 49 killed and more than 50 injured at a gay nightclub.
- Virginia Tech shooting. Blacksburg, Virginia (April, 2007): 32 killed and 17 injured on campus.
- Sandy Hook shooting. Newtown, Connecticut (December, 2012): 26 killed at an elementary school.
- Texas church shooting: Sutherland Springs, Texas (November, 2017): 26 killed during a church service
- Luby's Cafeteria shooting. Killeen, Texas (October, 1991): 23 killed at a restaurant.
- McDonald's shooting. San Ysdiro, California (July, 1984): 21 killed at a McDonalds.
- Stoneman school shooting. Parkland, Florida (February, 2018). 17 killed at a high school.
- University of Texas Tower shooting. Austin, Texas (August, 1966): 16 killed in and around campus by a sharpshooter.
- San Bernardino shooting. San Bernardino, California (December, 2015): 14 killed at holiday party at conference center.
- Oklahoma post office shooting. Edmond, Oklahoma (August, 1986): 14 killed at a post office.
- Fort Hood shooting. Fort Hood, Texas (November, 2009): 13 killed at a military base.
- Columbine shooting. Littleton, Colorado (April, 1999): 13 killed at a high school.
- Binghamton Civic Association shooting. Binghamton, New York (April, 2009): 13 killed at a community center for immigrants.
- Walk of Death shootings. Camden, New Jersey. (September, 1949): 13 killed in businesses and on the street.
- Wilkes-Barre shootings. Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania (September, 1982): 13, many of them related, killed at two homes.
- Wah Mee shooting. Seattle, Washington (February, 1983): 13 killed at a gambling club in Chinatown.
- Aurora movie theater shooting. Aurora, Colorado (July, 2012): 12 killed and 58 wounded at a cinema.
- Navy Yard shooting. Washington, D.C. (September, 2013): 12 killed and 8 wounded at a military base.
- Thousand Oaks shooting. Thousand Oaks, California (November, 2018): 12 killed and several wounded at a bar.
- Virginia Beach shooting. Virginia Beach Municipal Center (May 31, 2019): 12 killed by a suspect who opened fire on his coworkers.
This story was first published in October 2017 and has been updated several times following more recent mass shootings.