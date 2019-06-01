Season 2 of “Axios on HBO” airs Sundays at 6pm ET/PT. Keep up to date with Axios AM:

The deadliest mass shootings in modern U.S. history

People watch the procession carrying the body of Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus, who was killed in the Thousand Oaks mass shooting. Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

A shooting at a municipal center in Virginia Beach has now joined the list of America's deadliest mass shootings.

The big picture: The death tolls from mass shootings are rising. As of a decade ago, the deadliest shootings in modern U.S. history had killed 16, 21 and 23 people. Now, it's 32, 49 and 58.

America's deadliest modern mass shootings

  1. Las Vegas shooting. (October 2, 2017) 58 killed, 527 injured
  2. Pulse nightclub shooting. Orlando, Florida (June, 2016): 49 killed and more than 50 injured at a gay nightclub.
  3. Virginia Tech shooting. Blacksburg, Virginia (April, 2007): 32 killed and 17 injured on campus.
  4. Sandy Hook shooting. Newtown, Connecticut (December, 2012): 26 killed at an elementary school.
  5. Texas church shooting: Sutherland Springs, Texas (November, 2017): 26 killed during a church service
  6. Luby's Cafeteria shooting. Killeen, Texas (October, 1991): 23 killed at a restaurant.
  7. McDonald's shooting. San Ysdiro, California (July, 1984): 21 killed at a McDonalds.
  8. Stoneman school shooting. Parkland, Florida (February, 2018). 17 killed at a high school.
  9. University of Texas Tower shooting. Austin, Texas (August, 1966): 16 killed in and around campus by a sharpshooter.
  10. San Bernardino shooting. San Bernardino, California (December, 2015): 14 killed at holiday party at conference center.
  11. Oklahoma post office shooting. Edmond, Oklahoma (August, 1986): 14 killed at a post office.
  12. Fort Hood shooting. Fort Hood, Texas (November, 2009): 13 killed at a military base.
  13. Columbine shooting. Littleton, Colorado (April, 1999): 13 killed at a high school.
  14. Binghamton Civic Association shooting. Binghamton, New York (April, 2009): 13 killed at a community center for immigrants.
  15. Walk of Death shootings. Camden, New Jersey. (September, 1949): 13 killed in businesses and on the street.
  16. Wilkes-Barre shootings. Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania (September, 1982): 13, many of them related, killed at two homes.
  17. Wah Mee shooting. Seattle, Washington (February, 1983): 13 killed at a gambling club in Chinatown.
  18. Aurora movie theater shooting. Aurora, Colorado (July, 2012): 12 killed and 58 wounded at a cinema.
  19. Navy Yard shooting. Washington, D.C. (September, 2013): 12 killed and 8 wounded at a military base.
  20. Thousand Oaks shooting. Thousand Oaks, California (November, 2018): 12 killed and several wounded at a bar.
  21. Virginia Beach shooting. Virginia Beach Municipal Center (May 31, 2019): 12 killed by a suspect who opened fire on his coworkers.

This story was first published in October 2017 and has been updated several times following more recent mass shootings.

