A law enforcement official embraces a person on Thursday outside Schemengees Bar where a mass shooting occurred in Lewiston, Maine, a day earlier. Photo: Joseph Prezioso /AFP via Getty Images

Communities in Maine remained on lockdown on Friday, as hundreds of police officers search for the man suspected of killing 18 people and injuring 13 others at a bar and a bowling alley in Lewiston.

The latest: Law enforcement officers are working "around the clock" to find the suspect, Lewiston police chief David St. Pierre said at a press briefing Friday.

Authorities are continuing to search the sites of the two shootings and have been looking into "530-plus tips and leads" that have come from the general public, Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said at the briefing.

Later Friday, divers will be dispatched to search the Androscoggin river near the boat launch area where the suspect’s vehicle was found, Sauschuck said.

"Every minute that this goes on, we're more and more concerned, because what's the next thing that's going to happen? And we understand that and that is why we are working 24/7," Sauschuck said.

The big picture: Law enforcement officials searching for the suspect, identified as Robert Card, a 40-year-old U.S. Army reservist whom police say is considered armed and dangerous, surrounded a home in the nearby town of Bowdoin Thursday evening — one day after the deadliest U.S. mass shooting of 2023 thus far.

Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday evening posted to Facebook images of a suspect carrying what looked like a semiautomatic rifle following the shootings at Schemengees Bar and a bowling alley known as Sparetime Recreation, but recently renamed Just-In-Time Recreation.

President Biden has been briefed on the situation in Lewiston, Maine's second-largest city, and offered federal assistance to Maine's governor, per a White House statement.

The FBI's Boston division, which covers Maine, is also investigating the shooting.

Police-issued shelter-in-place orders were expanded to include Androscoggin and Northern Sagadahoc counties. These comprise towns including Lewiston, Bowdoin and Lisbon, where a car wanted in connection with the shootings was recovered.

An arrest warrant for eight counts of murder has been issued for the suspect, Maine State Police Colonel William Ross said Thursday morning. The counts are expected to increase as more victims are identified.

The victims: "Police have confirmed that there were seven people killed at Sparetime Recreation, and eight people killed at Schemengees Bar and Grille," per a Maine State Police statement Thursday.

Three others died in Central Maine Medical Hospital in Lewiston after being transported for treatment, according to the statement.

An armed police officer guards the ambulance entrance to the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Maine, early on Thursday. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Community impact: The City of Lewiston in a Facebook post on Wednesday just before midnight ET urged all non-emergency personnel to "stay at home," that all municipal buildings would close and programs and events canceled.

The superintendent of Lewiston Public Schools announced in a post to X earlier Wednesday evening that schools in the city of over 38,000 residents would not open on Thursday. They remained closed Friday.

Photo: Jake Langlais, superintendent of Lewiston Public Schools/X

School districts beyond the locked down counties also shut in Maine Thursday, including Portland and Augusta.

All Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches in Maine closed Thursday and all government offices in Lewiston and Auburn will shut Friday amid the police search.

What they're saying: "The President spoke by phone individually to Maine Governor Janet Mills, Senators Angus King and Susan Collins, and Congressman Jared Golden about the shooting in Lewiston, Maine and offered full federal support in the wake of this horrific attack," the White House said, per a pool report.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with additional developments throughout.

Axios' April Rubin contributed reporting.