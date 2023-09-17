Skip to main content
Politics & Policy

U.S. surpasses 500 mass shootings in 2023

April Rubin
Gun Violence Archive data as of Sept. 17 showing incidents where at least four people were shot or killed, excluding the shooter. Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

There have now been 501 mass shootings in the U.S. this year.

Driving the news: A shooting that wounded four people in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday night marked the country's 500th mass shooting in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

  • Hours later, that increased to 501 mass shootings after one person died and five others were wounded in El Paso, Texas, early Sunday.

By the numbers: Just five years ago, the country had never experienced 500 mass shootings in one year:

  • 2018: 335 mass shootings
  • 2019: 414 mass shootings
  • 2020: 610 mass shootings
  • 2021: 689 mass shootings
  • 2022: 645 mass shootings

Flashback: The 500 mass shootings threshold was crossed in September in the past two years, according to the archive.

  • In 2020, it occurred in October.

Between the lines: The FBI does not define or quantify what constitutes a mass shooting.

  • Gun Violence Archive, an independent research and data collection organization, defines a mass shooting as a shooting in which four or more people were shot or killed, not including the shooter. This makes its numbers higher than some other sources with varying definitions.

Of note: A January shooting on the eve of Lunar New Year in Monterey Park, California, a largely Asian American area, has caused the most deaths so far in 2023. Eleven people were killed and nine others injured in the massacre.

The big picture: With increasing personal experiences, more Americans view gun violence as a public health concern.

Zoom in: Gun violence has greatly affected children. Firearms are the top killer of kids in the country.

