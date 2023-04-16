4 killed, "multitude" of injuries in Alabama birthday party shooting

A San Mateo County Sheriff officer puts up police tape at a crime scene after a shooting at the Spanish Town shops in Half Moon Bay, California, on January 24, 2023. (Photo by SAMANTHA LAUREY/AFP via Getty Images)

Gunfire at a birthday party in an eastern Alabama town on Saturday left four people dead and multiple injuries, police said Sunday morning.

Why it matters: The mass shooting is the 32nd to occur this month in the U.S., and the ninth of the weekend according to statistics compiled by the Gun Violence Archive.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, 13 people died in mass shootings on April 15 across the U.S., including the four victims in Dadeville, Alabama.

Catch up quick: The shooting happened around 10:34 pm local time, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said in a press conference.

Burkett confirmed four people were killed and that the shooting was connected to a birthday party.

The number of injuries was not confirmed, though Burkett stated that a "multitude" of injuries occurred.

The exact location of the shooting was not given during the press conference, though multiple media reports indicated it occurred at a former bank in downtown Dadeville that was converted into a dance studio.

No information was given on a suspect, but the investigation is ongoing, Burkett said.

What they're saying: "We give our deepest sympathies and condolences to the families that are enduring this tragedy right now," Burkett said at the press conference. "This is a fine city, a fine county, and absolutely amazing state and we are not going to allow one tragedy to define us."

Tallapoosa County School District Superintendent Raymond Porter called on local clergy to reach out to the families of the victims, though none of them were publicly identified at the press conference.

Porter said counseling will be provided at the schools tomorrow.

"We will make every effort to comfort those children," Porter said. "Don't lose sight of the fact that those are the ones most impacted by this situation."

Dadeville High School Principal Chris Hand told AL.com he believes students from the school are among the victims and the injured. "I am so devastated right now. We have a really good school and these were great students," he said.

Dadeville is a community of about 3,200 people, located about 86 miles southeast of Birmingham.

What's next: Another press conference is scheduled for 5 pm local time. This sort will be updated when more information is available.