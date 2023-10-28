Maine victims included people who tried to stop shooter, families say

Share on email (opens in new window)

Authorities on Friday identified the 18 people, ranging from ages 14 to 76, killed in the Lewiston, Maine, shootings earlier this week.

The latest: The suspect was found dead Friday night, capping off a two-day manhunt that left local communities on lockdown.

What they're saying: "The victims of this tragedy are our family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors," Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement Friday evening.

"It is often said that our state is 'one big small town' because Maine is such a close-knit community," Mills said. "As a result, many of us know the victims personally, including me."

Mills said she lost a friend, Josh Seal, who served as an ASL interpreter during the state's COVID-19 briefings.

Bouquets of flowers and notes of encouragement are placed outside of the emergency department at Central Maine Medical Center on Oct. 27. Photo: Erin Clark/Globe Staff via Getty Images

Details: Aaron Young, 14, was an avid bowler who was among those who died, his family told AP. He was at Just-in-Time Recreation — a bowling alley where one of the shootings took place Wednesday — with his dad, Bill Young, who also died.

Michael R. Deslauriers II was also at the bowling alley with family, his father told CBS News. Deslauriers and a friend made sure their wives and kids were safe, then charged the shooter. Both were killed.

Joey Walker, a manager at Schemengees Bar & Grille — the site of the second shooting — died after grabbing a butcher knife and going to confront the gunman, his father told NBC News.

The names and ages of the victims, according to state officials:

Aaron Young, 14

Thomas Ryan Conrad, 34

Maxx A. Hathaway, 35

Joshua A. Seal, 36

Peyton Brewer-Ross, 40

Bryan M. MacFarlane, 41

Arthur Fred Strout, 42

William A. Young, 44

Michael R. Deslauriers II, 51

Tricia C. Asselin, 53

Stephen M. Vozzella, 45

William Frank Brackett, 48

Jason Adam Walker, 51

Ronald G. Morin, 55

Joseph Lawrence Walker, 57

Keith D. Macneir, 64

Lucille M. Violette, 73

Robert E. Violette, 76

