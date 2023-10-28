Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Maine victims included people who tried to stop shooter, families say

18 victims of Lewiston, Maine, mass shootings 2023

Photos courtesy of victims' families. Poster: Maine Department of Public Safety/AP

Authorities on Friday identified the 18 people, ranging from ages 14 to 76, killed in the Lewiston, Maine, shootings earlier this week.

The latest: The suspect was found dead Friday night, capping off a two-day manhunt that left local communities on lockdown.

What they're saying: "The victims of this tragedy are our family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors," Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement Friday evening.

  • "It is often said that our state is 'one big small town' because Maine is such a close-knit community," Mills said. "As a result, many of us know the victims personally, including me."
  • Mills said she lost a friend, Josh Seal, who served as an ASL interpreter during the state's COVID-19 briefings.
flowers victims Maine shooting 2023
Bouquets of flowers and notes of encouragement are placed outside of the emergency department at Central Maine Medical Center on Oct. 27. Photo: Erin Clark/Globe Staff via Getty Images

Details: Aaron Young, 14, was an avid bowler who was among those who died, his family told AP. He was at Just-in-Time Recreation — a bowling alley where one of the shootings took place Wednesday — with his dad, Bill Young, who also died.

  • Michael R. Deslauriers II was also at the bowling alley with family, his father told CBS News. Deslauriers and a friend made sure their wives and kids were safe, then charged the shooter. Both were killed.
  • Joey Walker, a manager at Schemengees Bar & Grille — the site of the second shooting — died after grabbing a butcher knife and going to confront the gunman, his father told NBC News.

The names and ages of the victims, according to state officials:

  • Aaron Young, 14
  • Thomas Ryan Conrad, 34
  • Maxx A. Hathaway, 35
  • Joshua A. Seal, 36
  • Peyton Brewer-Ross, 40
  • Bryan M. MacFarlane, 41
  • Arthur Fred Strout, 42
  • William A. Young, 44
  • Michael R. Deslauriers II, 51
  • Tricia C. Asselin, 53
  • Stephen M. Vozzella, 45
  • William Frank Brackett, 48
  • Jason Adam Walker, 51
  • Ronald G. Morin, 55
  • Joseph Lawrence Walker, 57
  • Keith D. Macneir, 64
  • Lucille M. Violette, 73
  • Robert E. Violette, 76

