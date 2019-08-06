What's next: "[A]uthorities continue to try to determine a motive for the attack," per the L.A. Times. "Authorities have not determined whether the gunman was a white nationalist, but they have not ruled it out either," said John Bennett, the FBI special agent managing the case.

The big picture: The Gilroy attack is one of three high-profile mass shootings to take place in the past 10 days. The U.S. attorney for the Western District of Texas said he will also be treating the shooting at an El Paso Walmart on Saturday as a domestic terrorism case. The motive behind the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, is not yet known.

The FBI Agents Association urged Congress on Tuesday to make domestic terrorism a federal crime, arguing that it would ensure FBI agents and prosecutors have the "best tools" to fight it. Because there is currently no clear federal domestic terrorism statute, the Justice Department cannot prosecute the case under the same terrorism laws applied to foreign nationals.

