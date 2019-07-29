Police and ambulance services responded Sunday to reports of an active shooter at the Gilroy Garlic Festival near San Jose, California, NBC Bay Area reports.

Details: The San Francisco Chronicle reports multiple people have been injured. Festival-goer Evenny Reyes of Gilroy, 13, told the San Jose Mercury News she thought the gunshots were fireworks at first, but then she saw a man with a bandana wrapped around his leg because he got shot.

"And there were people on the ground, crying. There was a little kid hurt on the ground. People were throwing tables and cutting fences to get out."

— Evenny Reyes of Gilroy to the San Jose Mercury News

