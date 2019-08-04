New: A weekly newsletter about the trends shaping cities

Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting: What we know so far

Authorities work the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio.
Authorities work the scene of a mass shooting, in Dayton, Ohio, Sunday. Photo: AP Photo/John Minchillo

Police in Dayton, Ohio, said a suspect is dead after 9 people were killed and at least 16 others wounded early Sunday in the Oregon District. It's the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours.

What's new: Dayton Police Lt. Col. Matt Carper said at a press conference that the suspect was shot to death by responding officers who were already on the scene at 1 a.m. The suspect opened fire using a long gun, he said. Police are investigating whether there are other suspects, but Carper said police believe there was only 1 shooter involved.

What we know: Miami Valley Hospital spokeswoman Terrea Little told the New York Times and NBC News the hospital was treating 16 patients for gunshot wounds.

  • Dayton Police Department tweeted that a family assistance center was being set up at Dayton Convention Center.
  • The FBI is on the scene assisting with the investigation, police said.
  • Police had yet to identify the suspect or a motive, Carper said.
  • The Oregon District is a historic neighborhood near downtown Dayton in western Ohio is home to bars, restaurants and theaters, AP reports.

What they're saying: Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted tweeted that the shooting was "shocking and dreadful."

The big picture: The mass shooting in Dayton came hours after a gunman killed 20 people in El Paso, Texas.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

