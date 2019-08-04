Police in Dayton, Ohio, said a suspect is dead after 9 people were killed and at least 16 others wounded early Sunday in the Oregon District. It's the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours.

What's new: Dayton Police Lt. Col. Matt Carper said at a press conference that the suspect was shot to death by responding officers who were already on the scene at 1 a.m. The suspect opened fire using a long gun, he said. Police are investigating whether there are other suspects, but Carper said police believe there was only 1 shooter involved.