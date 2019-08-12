Dayton shooter's friend admits to purchasing gear used in attack

24-year-old Ethan Kollie has admitted to buying body armor, a high-capacity magazine and an accessory for the gun used by Connor Betts, who killed 9 people in a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, earlier this month. Kollie was arrested by the FBI for lying on a federal firearms form he used to buy his own handgun.

The big picture: Federal court documents unsealed Monday do not indicate that Kollie intentionally planned or was involved in the shooting. Kollie told authorities, however, that he stored the accessories he bought for Betts at his house, where he watched and helped Betts assemble the AR-15 used in the shooting "approximately 10 weeks ago." He said he kept the gear at his own house to help hide it from Betts' parents.