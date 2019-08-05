New: A weekly newsletter about the trends shaping cities

In photos: Vigils for mass shooting victims in El Paso and Dayton

People react during a prayer vigil organized by the city.
People at the prayer vigil in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday. Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

Thousands of people turned out for vigils in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, Sunday night to honor those killed in this weekend's 2 mass shootings, local media report.

In El Paso, an address was given at the city's baseball field by Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke — who paused his 2020 campaign to return to his hometown after the shooting that killed 20 people on Saturday morning. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports it was 1 of several well-attended vigils in the city.

In Dayton, the names of the 9 people killed in the attack early Sunday were repeated. Some in the crowd shouted "Do something!" as Gov. Mike DeWine (R) spoke, the Dayton Daily News reports. Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat, said there'd be plenty of time to focus on policy issues as she urged people to focus on honoring the victims, per AP.

Two men light candles at a makeshift memorial as they take part of a candle lit vigil in honor of those who lost their lives or were wounded in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio
The candle-lit vigil honoring the Dayton shooting victims. Photo: Megan Jelinger//AFP/Getty Images
Democratic presidential candidate, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (C) and Mariachi Puesta del Sol at an interfaith vigil for victims of a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke and Mariachi Puesta del Sol members at El Paso's interfaith vigil. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
People comfort each other as they take part of a candle lit vigil
People comfort each other at the Dayton vigil. Photo: Megan Jelinger/AFP/Getty Images
Mariachi player and El Paso resident Sebastian Gonzalez (R), hugs a woman at the conclusion of an interfaith vigil
Mariachi player and El Paso resident Sebastian Gonzalez hugs a woman at the conclusion of the vigil in the border city. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
People take part of a candle lit vigil in honor of those who lost their lives or were wounded in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio
The U.S. flag is displayed at the Dayton vigil. Photo: Megan Jelinger/AFP/Getty Images
