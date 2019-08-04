Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke became emotional as he told a news conference he's paused campaigning to return to his hometown of El Paso, Texas, following a shooting there, which killed at least 20 Walmart shoppers.

Details: "I’m incredibly saddened and it is very hard to think about this," the former Texas congressman said during a campaign stop in Nevada. "El Paso is the strongest place in the world. This community is going to come together. I’m going back there right now to be with my family and to be with my hometown."

Go deeper: