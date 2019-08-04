New: A weekly newsletter about the trends shaping cities

Beto O'Rourke halts campaign to return home to El Paso after shooting

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke at the National Forum on Wages and Working People: Creating an Economy That Works for All at Enclave on April 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke became emotional as he told a news conference he's paused campaigning to return to his hometown of El Paso, Texas, following a shooting there, which killed at least 20 Walmart shoppers.

Details: "I’m incredibly saddened and it is very hard to think about this," the former Texas congressman said during a campaign stop in Nevada. "El Paso is the strongest place in the world. This community is going to come together. I’m going back there right now to be with my family and to be with my hometown."

