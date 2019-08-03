Chaos erupted at a Walmart packed with shoppers seeking school supplies on Saturday morning, and police and medical teams rushed to respond to reports of an active shooter at the store and at a nearby shopping mall in El Paso, Texas.

The latest: At least one 1 male in his 20s is in custody, the El Paso Police Department said. The AP has reported that 15 were fatally shot in the attack. Multiple people with reported injuries taken to area hospitals. The El Paso Police Department tweeted the need for blood donations.