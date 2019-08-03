New: A weekly newsletter about the trends shaping cities

In photos: Shooting sparks chaos at El Paso Walmart and shopping mall

Individuals that were evacuated sit in a parking lot across from Walmart where a shooting occurred near Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 3. Photo: JOEL ANGEL JUAREZ/Getty Images

Chaos erupted at a Walmart packed with shoppers seeking school supplies on Saturday morning, and police and medical teams rushed to respond to reports of an active shooter at the store and at a nearby shopping mall in El Paso, Texas.

The latest: At least one 1 male in his 20s is in custody, the El Paso Police Department said. The AP has reported that 15 were fatally shot in the attack. Multiple people with reported injuries taken to area hospitals. The El Paso Police Department tweeted the need for blood donations.

El Paso Police Department Sgt. Enrique Carillo briefs media on a shooting. Photo: JOEL ANGEL JUAREZ/Getty Image
Law enforcement agencies cover the exits of the area where the shooting occurred near Cielo Vista Mall. Photo: JOEL ANGEL JUAREZ / Getty Images
A Customs and Border Protection helicopter flies over the scene in El Paso on Saturday. Photo: JOEL ANGEL JUAREZ/Getty Images
Police gather next to an FBI armored vehicle at the Cielo Vista Mall. Photo: JOEL ANGEL JUAREZ / Getty Images
Law enforcement response. Photo: JOEL ANGEL JUAREZ / Getty Images
Kendall Long, 24, a witness who heard gunshots from the shooting, speaks to media after Saturday's shooting. Photo: JOEL ANGEL JUAREZ/Getty Images
El Paso Police Department Sgt. Robert Gomez briefs reporters. Photo: JOEL ANGEL JUAREZ / Getty Images
Law enforcement agencies cover the exits of a Walmart. Photo: JOEL ANGEL JUAREZ/Getty Images

