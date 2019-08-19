"Now, before I go any further in this, I want to say this: Like anyone who's been honest with themselves, I know that I have made mistakes. I am sorry for harm I have caused. I have listened and I have learned, a lot. And I am grateful for the many conversations that we've had together. It is a great honor to be able to partner with Indian Country, and that’s what I’ve tried to do as a Senator and that’s what I promise I will do as president of the United States of America."

— Warren

The big picture: Warren has drawn backlash in recent years for overselling her Native American ancestry. As a senator, Warren claimed that Cherokee ancestry was a recurring point in her family's stories and that she was "proud" of the relation, but many questioned the claim.

A DNA test later showed Warren to be between 1/32 and 1/1,024 Native American, with "strong evidence" indicating she had a Native American ancestor 6–10 generations ago.

The heritage claim had become a point of jeering for President Trump, who nicknamed her "Pocahontas" and claimed she had used a false minority status to get her former teaching role at Harvard Law School.

In a 1996 letter responding to criticism of a lack of minority women at the university, Harvard did dub Warren as Native American.

Warren also claimed minority status in 1986 when registering for the Texas State Bar Association.

It is not clear if the claim ever had an influence on Warren's employment.

Of note: According to reporting from The Intercept's Ryan Grim, Warren had already apologized privately to Cherokee leadership.

Go deeper: Elizabeth Warren on the issues, in under 500 words