Former Rep. Joe Sestak becomes 24th Democrat to run for president

Former Pennsylvania Rep. Joe Sestak announced on Sunday that he is running for president, becoming the 24th Democrat to join the race.

Catch up quick: The 67-year-old Sestak is a former 3-star admiral and and was the "highest ranking military officer ever elected to Congress" from 2007 to 2010. Sestak graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and has a Master's and a PhD from Harvard. He made two failed bids for Senate in 2010 and 2016, earning the Democratic nomination in his first run but falling short in his second.