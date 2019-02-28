Marianne Williamson on the issues, in under 500 words

Self-help author and spiritual adviser Marianne Williamson, who has never before held public office, says she's running for president because the country is in need of a "moral and spiritual awakening." Williamson has penned 13 books, four of which have been New York Times number one bestsellers. She has officially qualified for the DNC debates, having reached 65,000 individual donors.

Key facts about Williamson:

Current position: Spiritual leader, author and activist

Age: 66

Born: Houston

Undergraduate: Pomona College (left after 2 years)

Date candidacy announced: January 28, 2019

January 28, 2019 Previous roles: In 2014, Williamson ran as an independent in California's 33rd district congressional race and placed fourth out of 16 candidates, winning 13.2% of the vote.

Williamson's stance on key issues:

Health care: Supports a "Medicare for All model," according to her campaign website.

Education: Supports universal pre-school and free college.

Green New Deal: Supports.

Immigration: She supports DACA and a full path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants with no "serious criminal background."

She supports DACA and a full path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants with no "serious criminal background." Israeli-Palestinian peace process: "I don’t think the ultimate answer will be about settlements or checkpoints,” Williamson told a Jewish news site. "The work of the genuine peace builders must be on the level of the heart.” She added that the U.S. must return to "where it can be considered an honest broker" to play a useful role.

Reparations: In an interview with CNN, Williamson called for $100 billion to be paid to African Americans in reparations for slavery, with $10 billion per year distributed over 10 years.

: In an interview with CNN, Williamson called for $100 billion to be paid to African Americans in reparations for slavery, with $10 billion per year distributed over 10 years. Children: Following through on a debate-stage promise to make America the best place in the world to raise a child, Williamson has proposed establishing a new government department dedicated to children and youth.

Key criticism of Marianne Williamson:

Staff treatment: In a 1992 article, Williamson was criticized for her interpersonal skills and management style — a claim she acknowledged she could work on. At the time, she referred to herself as "the bitch for God."

In a 1992 article, Williamson was criticized for her interpersonal skills and management style — a claim she acknowledged she could work on. At the time, she referred to herself as "the bitch for God." Anonymity and inexperience: Williamson has never held public office before and has less name-recognition than many of her 2020 competitors.

1 fun thing about Marianne Williamson:

Williamson appeared many times on "The Oprah Winfrey Show," and was often called Oprah's spiritual adviser, according to Vox.

