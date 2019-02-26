Amy Klobuchar on the issues, in under 500 words

Democrat Amy Klobuchar is a senator from Minnesota known for her pragmatism and effective legislating. She has championed bills covering topics ranging from drug pricing to regulating Big Tech. As of March, she was the only 2020 candidate with an infrastructure proposal, her "top budget priority."
Key facts about Amy Klobuchar:
- Current position: Senator from Minnesota — 12 years served
- Age: 58
- Born: Plymouth, Minnesota
- Undergraduate: Yale University
- Date candidacy announced: Feb. 10, 2019
- % of votes in line with Trump, per FiveThirtyEight: 30.8%
- Previous roles: Hennepin County attorney, corporate lawyer
Her stance on key issues:
- Infrastructure: Klobuchar introduced a $1 trillion policy rollout in March that would use federal funds and tax subsidies to update the country's infrastructure. Klobuchar's campaign described infrastructure as her "top budget priority."
- Health care: She is one of two Democratic candidates who signed a letter backing Medicare Advantage, an alternative to traditional Medicare.
- Mental health: She released a $100 billion plan to combat mental health problems and substance abuse over the next decade. Her plan focuses on prevention, treatment and recovery. Klobuchar wants a chunk of the money to come from opioid manufacturers for their role in the national epidemic.
- Climate change: She backs the Green New Deal. In her campaign announcement, she also mentioned ambitious goals for climate legislation.
- Criminal justice: Klobuchar supported the bipartisan First Step Act, a reform of the federal prison system, in the Senate.
- Drug pricing: She urged the Federal Trade Commission to crack down on "pay-for-delay" pharmaceutical deals.
- Sexual harassment: Klobuchar successfully pushed for legislation mandating sexual harassment training in the Senate.
- Data privacy: She sponsored a bill that proposed regulations for Facebook's data practices. She was the lead sponsor of legislation that would regulate online political ads.
- Opioids: She co-sponsored a bill that would impose a one-cent tax for each milligram of opioids in a pain pill. The funds for the tax would then be used for substance abuse treatment.
- Immigration: She wants legislative reform to protect DACA and TPS recipients.
- Gun control: Klobuchar wants universal background checks, the closing of gun show loopholes and a ban on assault weapons, bump stocks and high-capacity magazines.
- Education: She released a plan to increase federal funding for public schools if a school's state:
- Increases teacher pay
- Recommends how to improve school services for working families
- Prioritizes "workforce readiness" in high school curriculums
- Creates a way for federal funds to be used for construction and repairs in school buildings
Key criticisms:
- Staff treatment: Multiple media outlets have detailed Klobuchar's alleged history of emotionally abusive treatment of her staff.
- Pragmatism: Klobuchar hasn't embraced parts of progressive agenda — including on Medicare for All and free college — like many of her fellow 2020 Democratic hopefuls.
1 fun thing:
- According to a Vogue profile, "[s]he loves to brag that when she first ran for Senate, no one would take her calls, so she raised $17,000 from ex-boyfriends."
Go deeper: Everything you need to know about the other 2020 candidates
Get notified when a candidate joins the 2020 race
Sign up for our 2020 election alerts to get the latest.