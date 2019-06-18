Amy Klobuchar outlines vision for first 100 days as president

2020 Democratic candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar outlined her priorities for the first 100 days of her potential presidency in a Medium post Tuesday.

The big picture: The Minnesota senator outlined a huge list of steps to enact her vision for America, encompassing a range of topics from climate change to manufacturing to foreign aid. The document, which is short on plans to execute her vision, differs from some of her 2020 opponents, who have tried to stand out from the pack by publishing lengthy single-issue proposals targeting hot-button issues.