Joe Biden on the issues, in under 500 words

Democrat Joe Biden formerly served as Delaware's senator from 1973-2009 before being elected President Obama's VP. Due to his name recognition and moderate politics, some argue Biden — 2020's current frontrunner —could be best positioned to make inroads with blue-collar swing voters who broke for President Trump in 2016.
Key facts about Joe Biden:
- Age: 76
- Born: Scranton, Pa.
- Undergraduate: University of Delaware
- Date candidacy announced: April 25, 2019
- Previous roles: Vice president; U.S. senator from Delaware
Joe Biden's stance on key issues:
- The cost of college: "Community college should be ... free," Biden said at the Electrical Workers Conference in April. In 2015, he said he supported free tuition at state universities.
- Health care: He supports an optional Medicare buy-in. Biden's plan would create a government option for enrollees in the Affordable Care Act exchanges.
- "The Affordable Care Act was a big step ... we need to build on it. What we can't do is blow it up," he said.
- Marijuana legalization: He has a history of being anti-marijuana, calling it a "gateway drug." While vice president, Biden said he supports decriminalization rather than legalization.
- Minimum wage: In 2015, Biden called for a $12 federal minimum wage, gradually increasing to $15 by 2020.
- Infrastructure: He has suggested a general use of private and public funds to invest in federal infrastructure, saying the U.S. needs "a massive commitment to rebuild our infrastructure."
- Climate change: Biden rolled out an ambitious climate plan in June that calls for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
Key criticisms of Joe Biden:
- Allegations of inappropriate touching: 7 woman have come forward to publicly address what they describe as uncomfortable encounters or instances of inappropriate touching.
- Biden issued a video statement in response to the allegations, saying he understands "social norms are changing" and "the boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset."
- Justice Clarence Thomas' Supreme Court confirmation: The confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh last year thrust Biden into a national debate over how he handled Thomas' confirmation in 1991. Biden, who chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee at the time, voted against Thomas, but was criticized for failing to defuse attacks against Anita Hill, who had accused Thomas of sexual harassment.
- The war on drugs and crime bills: In January, Biden expressed regret for supporting tough-on-crime bills during his time in Congress, including a measure that established strict sentencing standards for crack and powder cocaine offenses, which experts say have led to an era of mass incarceration that disproportionately affected black Americans.
- Integration: He attempted to pass anti-busing legislation for school integration in the 1970s, a stance that has garnered renewed criticism.
- Former immigration stance: During the 2008 Democratic primaries, Biden made it clear that he supported building a fence along the southern border to stop "illegals" from bringing drugs to the U.S. He also called for punishing American employers who hired undocumented migrants.
1 fun thing about Joe Biden:
- When in law school at Syracuse University in 1967, Biden and his wife purchased a puppy they named "Senator."
