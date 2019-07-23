Details: Biden plans to overhaul several areas of the criminal justice system — including abolishing the death penalty, eliminating federal private prisons and ending cash bail. He would also stop mandatory minimums at the federal level and incentivize states to remove them. Other pledges include:

Expanding federal funding for mental health and substance abuse services.

Setting a goal of ensuring 100% of returning citizens have housing.

Expanding the Department of Justice's ability to address "systemic misconduct" in law enforcement and prosector's offices.

Boosting investments in public defenders.

Decriminalizing the use of marijuana and expunge all previous cannabis convictions.

Ending prison sentences for drug use alone and exerting clemency power for "individuals facing unduly long sentences for certain non-violent and drug crimes."

By the numbers: Biden plans to deal out a fair deal of cash towards to create a $20 billion grant program to help states amp up preventative measures. And he intends to nvest $1 billion a year in juvenile justice reform.

What to watch: Per a statement by the Biden campaign, "In the months ahead, Biden will also detail his plan to tackle the public health epidemic of gun violence in America, starting with universal background checks and bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines."