Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Bernie Sanders on the issues, in under 500 words

Noa YadidiOrion Rummler

Sen. Bernie Sanders. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Bernie Sanders is an independent Vermont senator whose platform has been a force in driving the party to the left. He is one of the last major candidates standing — alongside former Vice President Joe Biden — in the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

Key facts:
  • Current position: Senator from Vermont — 12 years served
  • Age: 77
  • Born: Brooklyn, New York
  • Undergraduate: Brooklyn College, University of Chicago
  • Date candidacy announced: Feb. 19, 2019
  • % of votes in line with Trump, per FiveThirtyEight: 14.4%
  • Previous roles: House Representative for Vermont's at-large congressional district, Mayor of Burlington, Vermont
Stance on key issues:
  • Medicare for All: Spearheaded a sweeping Medicare for All plan introduced in 2017.
  • Green New Deal: Co-sponsor and has spoken consistently about the severity of climate change.
  • Reproductive health care: His plan aims to codify Roe v. Wade, make birth control available over-the-counter, and ban abstinence-only sex education. He also wants to fully fund Planned Parenthood and Title X, and appoint federal judges who align with Roe v. Wade.
  • Taxes: Supports raising taxes on the wealthiest Americans. Proposed hiking estate taxes for millionaires and billionaires, including a top rate of 77% for estates over $1 billion.
  • Minimum wage: Co-sponsored a bill in April 2017 that would raise the federal minimum wage to $15. In September 2018, he introduced the Stop Bad Employers by Zeroing Out Subsidies Act, to tax companies for public benefits their workers accessed.
  • Voting rights: Says felons should be allowed to vote from prison.
  • College tuition: Plans to eliminate all $1.6 trillion of student debt and pay for it by raising taxes on Wall Street. Public universities, community colleges and trade schools would become tuition-free.
  • Marijuana: Co-sponsored Sen. Cory Booker's Marijuana Justice Act to legalize marijuana federally.
  • Agriculture: Proposed helping revitalize rural farming communities and breaking up big agriculture corporations.
  • Criminal justice: Promises to end "profiteering" by corporations, reform police and prison systems and end mass incarceration.
  • Hong Kong violence: Willing to sanction foreign officials involved in human rights abuses, including violence against demonstrators.
  • Education: His K-12 plan focuses on the needs of students of color and low-income students.
  • Labor: Wants to overhaul labor laws and increase union membership and rights.
  • Broadband access: Expand access and break up large companies.
Key criticisms:
  • Socialism: That he's too far left or the party has moved past him and he is no longer the only potential candidate who carries the "progressive" label.
  • Campaign staff sexual misconduct: Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign was plagued by patterns of sexism and inappropriate behavior.
  • Age: A recent poll found 43 of Iowa's 76 Democratic county leaders say they want a young candidate as their 2020 nominee for president.
  • Lack of loyalty: Despite running for president as a Democrat in 2016, Sanders has long identified as an independent and said he won't join the party.
  • Pragmatism: Many of Sanders' proposals would need high levels of government spending, prompting questions about how feasible some actually are.
1 fun thing:
  • While serving as mayor of Burlington, he recorded a folk album — titled "We Shall Overcome" — with 30 Vermont musicians.

Go deeper: Everything you need to know about the other 2020 candidates

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan

Deval Patrick on the issues, in under 500 words

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick. Photo: Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Editor's Note: Patrick dropped out of the race on February 12th, 2020. Below is our original article on his candidacy.

Democrat Deval Patrick is a businessman and was the first black governor of Massachusetts. He has close personal ties to former President Obama and some of his closest advisers.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Feb 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Fadel AllassanUrsula Perano

Michael Bloomberg on the issues, in under 500 words

Michael Bloomberg. Photo: Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Michael Bloomberg is a late entry to the Democratic primary, launching less than three months out from the Iowa caucuses. The billionaire is known for his former role as mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2013 and his current position as CEO of Bloomberg LP.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Feb 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Orion Rummler

Debate night: Candidates' last face-off before Super Tuesday

Sanders, Biden and Klobuchar in South Carolina, Feb. 25. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders wanted to keep his momentum after winning contests in New Hampshire and Nevada, while former Vice President Joe Biden hoped to keep his own campaign alive. The other five candidates were just trying to hang on.

What's happening: Seven contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination were in Charleston, South Carolina, for the 10th debate, just days before the South Carolina primary and a week before Super Tuesday. They spoke, sometimes over each other, about health care, Russian interference in the election, foreign policy, the economy, gun control, marijuana, education and race.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Feb 26, 2020 - Politics & Policy