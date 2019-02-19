Bernie Sanders on the issues, in under 500 words

Bernie Sanders is an independent Vermont senator whose platform has been a force in driving the party to the left. He is one of the last major candidates standing — alongside former Vice President Joe Biden — in the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

Key facts:

Current position: Senator from Vermont — 12 years served

Senator from Vermont — 12 years served Age: 77

77 Born: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Undergraduate : Brooklyn College, University of Chicago

: Brooklyn College, University of Chicago Date candidacy announced: Feb. 19, 2019

Feb. 19, 2019 % of votes in line with Trump, per FiveThirtyEight: 14.4%

per FiveThirtyEight: 14.4% Previous roles: House Representative for Vermont's at-large congressional district, Mayor of Burlington, Vermont

Stance on key issues:

Key criticisms:

Socialism: That he's too far left or the party has moved past him and he is no longer the only potential candidate who carries the "progressive" label.

That he's too far left or the party has moved past him and he is no longer the only potential candidate who carries the "progressive" label. Campaign staff sexual misconduct : Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign was plagued by patterns of sexism and inappropriate behavior.

: Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign was plagued by patterns of sexism and inappropriate behavior. Age : A recent poll found 43 of Iowa's 76 Democratic county leaders say they want a young candidate as their 2020 nominee for president.

: A recent poll found 43 of Iowa's 76 Democratic county leaders say they want a young candidate as their 2020 nominee for president. Lack of loyalty : Despite running for president as a Democrat in 2016, Sanders has long identified as an independent and said he won't join the party.

: Despite running for president as a Democrat in 2016, Sanders has long identified as an independent and said he won't join the party. Pragmatism: Many of Sanders' proposals would need high levels of government spending, prompting questions about how feasible some actually are.

1 fun thing:

While serving as mayor of Burlington, he recorded a folk album — titled "We Shall Overcome" — with 30 Vermont musicians.

Go deeper: Everything you need to know about the other 2020 candidates