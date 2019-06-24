Sanders to propose bill wiping student debt of 45M Americans: Reports

Why it matters: Sanders revealed a plan in May to reform education with a focus on reducing racial and economic segregation. But this upcoming announcement is his most ambitious goal yet — and it goes much further than presidential rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) student debt-forgiveness plan, which has a cap households with incomes over $250,000.

By the numbers: Sanders plans to pay for the action by hitting Wall Street with a tax his campaign says will raise $2.2 trillion over 10 years, according Vox.

Yes, but: Tax experts give lower revenue estimates, per the Post.

The big picture: Education policy has formed a key part of Sanders' platform. The Vermonat senator pledged in his K-12 plan, which addresses the needs of students of color and low-income students with initiatives such as free universal meals and expanding after-school programs.

He's also pledged to reverse changes made by Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, including those affecting Title IX and the Department of Education Office of Civil Rights.

This article has been updated with more details on the student debt plan and education policies Sanders has already announced.

