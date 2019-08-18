"Due to the historical legacy of institutional racism in this country, mass incarceration disproportionately falls on the shoulders of black and brown people in America. ... These disparities pervade every aspect of the criminal justice system. Black Americans, and especially young black men, are more likely to be stopped by the police, subjected to excessive force, arrested, and jailed than whites."

Some highlights from Sanders' plan:

End cash bail and civil asset forfeiture

Ban for-profit prisons

Increase the number of public defenders and funding to better serve certain communities

Provide more support for law enforcement and unarmed non-law enforcement as an alternative response system for mental health emergencies

Ban the use of facial recognition in policing

Conduct a U.S. Attorney General’s investigation whenever someone is killed in police custody.

Create a "Prisoner Bill of Rights" for incarcerated people that would end solitary confinement and rights to living wages and educational training, and the right to vote

End mandatory sentencing minimums and "three strikes" laws

Abolish the death penalty

Legalize marijuana

Stop the criminalization of homelessness and spend more than $25 billion over five years to end homelessness

Between the lines: Sanders has long supported banning private prisons and ending mass incarceration, but has recently been pushing broader criminal justice reform in an effort to appeal more to voters of color. South Carolina is a key early voting state with an African-American population of 27.8%, far higher than other early states like Nevada (9.1%), Iowa (3.4%) and New Hampshire (1.5%), per CNN.

Several other candidates have laid out plans on how to reform the criminal justice, which has become something of a bipartisan priority.

Former Vice President Joe Biden detailed in July his plan to help states eliminate mandatory minimum sentences for non-violent crimes.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren also wants to ban private prisons and detention centers and hold "corporate criminals" accountable.

In July, Pete Buttigieg unveiled a "racial justice" plan to ban federal private prisons and to reduce incarceration by 50% on the federal and state level.

