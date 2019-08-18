Top 2020 Democrats punt on China's Hong Kong crackdown threat

Several of the leading Democratic presidential contenders tell Axios that they stand with the protesters of Hong Kong in their fight for increased autonomy from China, but few could provide a concrete plan for how they would respond if Beijing used violent military force to crack down on the protesters.

Why it matters: The Hong Kongers' rebellious demonstrations have entered their 11th week, with no signs of slowing momentum. Some experts worry that China is dropping hints of a confrontation on the scale of Tiananmen Square.