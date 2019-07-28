Bernie Sanders says he regrets voting for Joe Biden's 1994 crime bill

On CNN's State of the Union Sunday, 2020 candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders said he regrets voting for a controversial 1994 crime bill authored by former Vice President Joe Biden.

Why it matters: The bill has become a point of contention in the Democratic primaries, with certain elements of the legislation — such as the "three-strikes" provision — credited with contributing to mass incarceration among communities of color. Sen. Cory Booker is among those who have brought the bill and Biden's voting record to the forefront of the debate, condemning the 1994 legislation as "awful" despite his "love" for the former vice president.