We're already seeing that unfold. On the same day Biden unveiled his criminal justice reform proposal, Cory Booker said Biden is "not the right person" to fix it because, Booker argues, he helped create it.

Biden's campaign shot back the next day. In an email, they called out Booker for things like "a zero tolerance policy for minor infractions" and "running a police department that was such a civil rights nightmare" when he was mayor of Newark.

Julián Castro — who served in the Obama administration as HUD secretary — recently took a shot at Biden's immigration stance, saying: "I have learned the lessons of the past. It seems like Vice President Biden hasn't."

— who served in the Obama administration as HUD secretary — recently took a shot at Biden's immigration stance, saying: “I have learned the lessons of the past. It seems like Vice President Biden hasn’t.” Last round, Castro took on Beto O'Rourke over immigration. Expect him to make Biden his new Beto.

Biden's particular vulnerabilities, per conversations with 9 campaigns and Democratic strategists: his involvement with the 1994 crime bill; race relations, which will of course come up after President Trump's racist tweets; his criminal justice plan, which some campaigns view as too moderate; and his age.

Why it matters: Kamala Harris was rewarded (in polling, donations and earned media) for her confrontation with Biden in the first debate. Some view that as a winning strategy for their campaigns this time around — especially as they try to gain momentum before the September debates.

Biden's campaign is ready for the fight. "We know folks are going to want to take shots. He's fully prepared to talk about all of his record," said a senior Biden campaign official. “He’s not going to let his record be mischaracterized.”

Several people Axios spoke with drooled over the optics of Biden standing squarely between Harris and Booker on the debate stage. They're "two African American rising stars who represent the future of the party and Biden very much represents the past," said Democratic strategist Don Calloway.

Between the lines: Dems are in survival mode right now. The increased qualification threshold for the September debates makes next week a do-or-die moment for a lot of underperforming campaigns.

Being on stage with 9 other people doesn't help, either. So they've got to be prepared to attack and fight back.

"You don’t want to look like a Beto or a Biden the last time around," said a 2020 campaign aide. "You don’t want to be caught flat-footed. That would be a losing situation."

Yes, but: Some worry that "if everyone is going to pile on [Biden], then it looks like he’s getting bullied and voters might think that’s rude," said another presidential campaign aide. "You can’t go after him on every question; there has to be a delicate balance that every candidate takes."