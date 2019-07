Texas Rep. Pete Olson also tweeted his displeasure, stating, "I urge our President immediately disavow his comments."

Texas Rep. Will Hurd told CNN that the tweets were "racist and xenophobic."

Texas Rep. Chip Roy tweeted, "POTUS was wrong to say any American citizen, whether in Congress or not, has any 'home' besides the U.S."

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich tweeted, "What @realDonaldTrump said about Democrat women in Congress is deplorable and beneath the dignity of the office."

Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey told CNN Trump's comments were "wrong," adding, "We should defeat their ideas on the merits, not on the basis of their ancestry."

Maine Sen. Susan Collins said in a statement that the comments were "way over the line" and encouraged the president to take down his tweets.

Ohio Rep. Mike Turner tweeted that the president's remarks were "racist and he should apologize."

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, the only black Republican in the Senate, stated that the president's remarks consisted of "racially offensive language." He added, "No matter our political disagreements, aiming for the lowest common denominator will only divide our nation further."

The other side: Trump defended his comments at the White House on Monday by stating that he didn't specifically name anyone in his tweets, despite the fact that four progressive Democratic congresswomen of color — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley — have made headlines for clashing with Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"If somebody has a problem with our country, if somebody doesn't want to be in our country, they should leave."

The big picture: Three of the four congresswomen Trump targeted are American-born, with Omar being the only naturalized U.S. citizen. Pelosi has announced the drafting of a House resolution condemning Trump's tweets.

