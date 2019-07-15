Trump on his racist tweets: "If you’re not happy here, you can leave"

President Trump dug in further Monday as he defended his tweets attacking freshman congresswomen of color, denying that they were racist.

The big picture: During his comments at the White House, Trump again said that he didn't specifically name anyone in his tweets, despite the fact that four progressive Democratic congresswomen of color — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley — have made headlines for clashing with Speaker Nancy Pelosi.