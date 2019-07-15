House Democrats condemn Trump's racist tweets

House Democrats began drafting a resolution on Monday to condemn President Trump's racist tweets against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other congresswomen of color from over the weekend and into Monday, Politico reports.

“This weekend, the President went beyond his own low standards using disgraceful language about Members of Congress. ... This morning, the President doubled down on his attacks on our four colleagues suggesting they apologize to him. Let me be clear, our Caucus will continue to forcefully respond to these disgusting attacks.”

— Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a letter to House Democrats

