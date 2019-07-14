Trump tweets nativist attack on female Democrats

President Trump tweeted a nativist attack on Democratic Congresswomen Sunday, arguing that immigrant legislators should "go back" and fix their own countries before attempting to shape American government.

What they're saying: Trump claimed Democratic congresswomen who come from struggling nations but criticize America's government should "go back." House Speaker Pelosi responded that the comments serve as evidence that Trump's "plan to 'Make America Great Again' has always been about making America white again."