Trump tweets nativist attack on female Democrats

Ilhan Omar looking forward.
Photo: Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted a nativist attack on Democratic Congresswomen Sunday, arguing that immigrant legislators should "go back" and fix their own countries before attempting to shape American government.

What they're saying: Trump claimed Democratic congresswomen who come from struggling nations but criticize America's government should "go back." House Speaker Pelosi responded that the comments serve as evidence that Trump's "plan to 'Make America Great Again' has always been about making America white again."

Between the lines: As pointed out by Media Matters for America's Matther Gertz, Fox News had been touting similar condemnations of the progressive women just minutes before Trump's tweets.

Reality check: Trump didn't specifically name anyone he thinks should "go back," but of the 4 progressive Democratic congresswomen in headlines for clashing with Pelosi — AOC, Tlaib, Omar and Pressley — only Omar is an immigrant to the United States.

