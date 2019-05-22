Democratic presidential candidates are denouncing a flurry of red states that passed this year some of the most restrictive abortion bans in history, and 2020 hopefuls are using the new legislation to drive the conversation, pointing to the necessity for better access to health care and defending the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision.

Driving the news: Many 2020 hopefuls came out swinging in opposition of Missouri and Alabama's strict new abortion laws, describing the bills as “dangerous and exceptionally cruel.”