Democratic presidential candidates are denouncing a flurry of red states that passed this year some of the most restrictive abortion bans in history, and 2020 hopefuls are using the new legislation to drive the conversation, pointing to the necessity for better access to health care and defending the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision.
Driving the news: Many 2020 hopefuls came out swinging in opposition of Missouri and Alabama's strict new abortion laws, describing the bills as “dangerous and exceptionally cruel.”
The big picture: Democrats have long championed abortion rights — generally in sync on the issue — but they are now being called upon to propose specific policy plans about how they would tackle the most severe restrictions to women’s reproductive rights.
Candidates with policy plans for abortion:
- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) has made protecting abortion rights a central component of her platform, releasing policy details this week.
- Former Vice President Joe Biden says he would support Congress if they decided to codify abortion rights if it becomes necessary. He's also said the "choice should remain between a woman and her doctor." However, he's been criticized for his support of the Hyde Amendment, for coming down on Roe v. Wade in the 1970s and voting to ban late-term abortions, reports Politico.
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) also released a plan to protect abortion rights.
- She wants to codify Roe v. Wade, should the courts overturn the decision.
- Warren intends to pass the Women's Health Protection Act, preventing states from limiting and blocking access to abortions.
- Warren proposes repealing the Hyde Amendment and President Trump's gag order that prevents providers in the Title X program from telling women how they can access abortions.
- Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) says he will codify the Roe v. Wade decision into law. Booker also said men are responsible to "speak out and to take action...because women are people," in a GQ Magazine op-ed.
- Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is tying abortion rights to health care. He said: "When we pass Medicare for All, we will be guaranteeing a woman’s right to control her own body by covering comprehensive reproductive care, including abortion." Sanders intends to fully fund Planned Parenthood and Title IX if elected.
- Former Sen. Mike Gravel (D-Alaska) proposes a constitutional amendment to guarantee the right to basic bodily autonomy — including abortions and gender transitions. He also proposes banning "predatory" crisis pregnancy centers and laws that prevent private insurers from covering abortion costs.
- Marianne Williamson stated on her campaign site that she would actively resist any effort to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Candidates who oppose abortion bans, but have no policies:
- Mayor Pete Buttigieg didn't say if he would only appoint judges who support Roe v. Wade, but is considering codifying the Roe v. Wade decision, per AP.
- Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) called on her supporters to donate to protect abortion access.
- Beto O'Rourke claimed abortion bans are "a radical attack on women." He said third-term abortions are "about women making decisions about their own body."
- Montana Gov. Steve Bullock tweeted: "This is irresponsible, dangerous and would make it even more difficult for women to access basic healthcare. As governor, I’ve stopped every attack on a woman’s right to make her own healthcare decisions, and that’s exactly what I’ll do as president."
- Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro tweeted: "It’s been almost 50 years since Roe v. Wade. We should be expanding reproductive services, not criminalizing them. It’s long past time to repeal the Hyde Amendment and make abortion care available to all women—not just those who can afford it."
- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted: "99 years in prison for providing an abortion. No exception for rape or incest ... This is what the radical right is using to strike down Roe v. Wade. We’re in the fight of our lives and can't back down."
- Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.) tweeted that banning abortions doesn't stop them, it stops women from having safe abortions.
- Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper tweeted: "#HB314 will cost Alabama women their lives, and threatens the reproductive rights of women across the country. We must fight back, and our next president must act to enshrine Roe v. Wade into law."
- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee called the bans unconstitutional.
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said: "The Georgia and Alabama abortion bans are wrong. They are dangerous. They are unconstitutional. And they are out of step with the majority of Americans."
- Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) tweeted: "The #AlabamaAbortionBIll is extremely dangerous. It completely takes away the freedom of women to choose whether or not to have an abortion--even if a woman/girl is a victim of rape or incest. This law must be rejected."
- Florida Mayor Wayne Messam tweeted: " If a medical professional believes a procedure like this is necessary, then the government should not intervene."
- Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) doesn't have a fleshed out policy, but tweeted he would only appoint judges who support Roe v. Wade.
- Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) tweeted: "Under the #AlabamaAbortionBan, doctors could spend more time in prison for providing abortions to women who were raped than the actual rapists. What is wrong with these people?"
- Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) asked his Twitter followers to vote for the Yellowhammer Fund, an organization working to protect abortion rights.
- Andrew Yang tweeted: "I personally don’t think male legislators should be weighing in on women’s reproductive rights and freedoms. It should be up to women. I’m happy to let women decide for themselves."
Go deeper: Where abortion restriction stands: The states that have passed laws