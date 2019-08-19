Planned Parenthood announced Monday that it will withdraw from the $286 million federal family planning program known as Title X to avoid complying with the Trump administration's "gag rule," which bars groups that offer abortions or abortion referrals from receiving federal funding.

Why it matters: Planned Parenthood said in its statement that being "forced out" of Title X won't stop the organization from providing abortions and other family planning services and it will continue to fight the gag rule in court. However, the move could impact the more than 1.5 million low-income and rural women — or 40% of Planned Parenthood's 4 million patients — who depend on the organization for family planning services, per the New York Times.