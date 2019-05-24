The most restrictive abortion laws in generations are currently spreading across America's red states, setting up what could be a precedent-smashing Supreme Court challenge to the abortion status quo.

Driving the news: On Friday, Missouri Gov. Michael Parson signed a law to restrict abortion access, following in the legal footsteps of Alabama's total abortion ban. The bill does not include exceptions for rape and incest. Also on Friday, Planned Parenthood, the ACLU and the Alabama Women's Center sued the state of Alabama, arguing that the abortion ban, directly conflicts with Roe v. Wade.