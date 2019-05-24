The most restrictive abortion laws in generations are currently spreading across America's red states, setting up what could be a precedent-smashing Supreme Court challenge to the abortion status quo.
Driving the news: On Friday, Missouri Gov. Michael Parson signed a law to restrict abortion access, following in the legal footsteps of Alabama's total abortion ban. The bill does not include exceptions for rape and incest. Also on Friday, Planned Parenthood, the ACLU and the Alabama Women's Center sued the state of Alabama, arguing that the abortion ban, directly conflicts with Roe v. Wade.
States that have passed abortion restrictions:
- Ohio passed a fetal heartbeat law.
- Kentucky passed a fetal heartbeat law.
- Mississippi passed a fetal heartbeat law.
- Georgia passed a fetal heartbeat law.
- Utah voted to limit abortions to the middle of the second trimester.
- Arkansas voted to limit abortions to the middle of the second trimester.
- Missouri signed into law a ban on abortions at 8 weeks of pregnancy.
States considering abortion restrictions:
- Florida is considering 2 bills — one limiting abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy and the second is fetal heartbeat bill.
- Louisiana is close to passing a fetal heartbeat bill.
- South Carolina is considering a fetal heartbeat bill.
- Maryland failed to pass a fetal heartbeat bill.
- Minnesota is considering a bill banning abortions after 20 weeks.
- West Virginia introduced a fetal heartbeat bill earlier this year.
- Tennessee has passed a bill that would ban abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
States enacting abortion protections:
- New York passed a bill that protects the "fundamental right" to abortions.
- Virginia recently expanded the range of medical professionals who can perform abortion procedures.
- The Kansas Court ruled in late April that the state constitution protects a woman's right to terminate a pregnancy.
Why it matters: Supreme Court rulings have been cited to allow abortions up to 24 weeks during pregnancy when the fetus is not viable — or when a woman's health or life is at risk.
- But conservatives have been advancing more restrictive policies in the past few years, hoping to spark a fresh Supreme Court case now that Justice Brett Kavanaugh replaced Anthony Kennedy.
What they're saying:
- "For pro-life folks, these are huge victories," Sue Liebel, state director for anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List, told the AP. "And I think they're indicative of the momentum and excitement and the hope that's happening with changes in the Supreme Court and having such a pro-life president."
- “The gloves are off” among abortion opponents, NARAL Pro-Choice America's Kristin Ford told Vox.“They feel like they have the wind at their backs and they don’t have to dance around their true intentions anymore.”
The bottom line: We're one major Supreme Court case away from a new era of abortion rights, an unthinkable idea before the election of President Trump.
