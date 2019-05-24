Abortion law fallout: Where each state stands if Roe v. Wade is overturned

Without Roe v. Wade, access to abortion would be governed by a patchwork of state laws. Some states have laws that explicitly protect access, while others have outright bans. Many others don't have explicit policy determining access to abortion.

Driving the news: Missouri is the latest in a string of states to enact a strict abortion law, banning the procedure at 8 weeks of pregnancy without exceptions for rape and incest. This comes a week after Alabama enacted its own restrictive law. The wave of laws spreading across America's red states sets up what could be a precedent-smashing Supreme Court challenge to the abortion status quo.

