Missouri Gov. Michael Parson signed a law to restrict abortion access on Friday that follows in the legal footsteps of Alabama's total abortion ban, NBC reports.

Driving the news: Missouri's new law aims to ban abortions at 8 weeks of pregnancy. It also does not include exceptions for rape or incest, like Alabama's recently enacted law. The ACLU and Planned Parenthood are now suing the state of Alabama for conflicting with Roe v. Wade.