Federal judge temporarily blocks Missouri's 8-week abortion ban

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked a Missouri law set to take effect this week that would have limited abortions to just the first 8 weeks of pregnancy, per Fox 2 News.

The big picture: The temporary injunction will remain in place while the legality of the new abortion ban — one of the strictest abortion laws in the country — is determined in court. The challenge is being led by the American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood. Red states throughout the country have been passing restrictive abortion laws in hopes of forcing a Supreme Court challenge to Roe v. Wade, which affirmed the legality of a woman's right to have an abortion.

Go deeper: How many steps it takes to get an abortion in each state