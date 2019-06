Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D) signed a bill into law on Monday that makes it easier to get an abortion by allowing medical professionals who are not doctors to perform the procedure.

Why it matters: The move to allow physician assistants and nurse practitioners to perform abortions or prescribe pregnancy-ending drugs may increase access. It comes after more than 250 bills restricting abortion partially or completely have been filed in 41 states in 2019, according to Planned Parenthood.