Georgia's 'fetal heartbeat' abortion ban temporarily blocked by judge

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked Georgia's "fetal heartbeat" abortion ban, which prohibits and criminalizes abortions as early as 6 weeks into a pregnancy, the AP reports.

The big picture: The majority of states that have passed the most restrictive abortion laws in generations have now had those laws temporarily blocked in court. The Georgia law would have gone into effect in January 2020. Conservatives have been advancing restrictive abortion policies in hopes of sparking a fresh Supreme Court case against the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.