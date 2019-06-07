One day after former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign confirmed his support of a congressional ban on funding for abortions, Biden changed course, calling for a repeal of the Hyde Amendment at a campaign event Thursday evening in Atlanta, per AP.
Why it matters: Biden has been a longtime supporter of the Hyde Amendment, which first went to law in 1976. Abortion rights have become an increasingly divisive topic for Democratic presidential hopefuls following a series of recent abortion bans in Red states.
The big picture: Biden's campaign confirmed his support of the Hyde Amendment on Wednesday before he backpedaled on his decades-long support. Other 2020 Democrats used Biden's original stance to attack the front-runner, and position themselves as contenders.
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said Biden was wrong for supporting the congressional ban at an MSNBC town hall earlier in the week.
- Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Tex.) also described Biden's abortion stance as "absolutely wrong."
What he's saying: Biden says at a time when Republicans are "are denying the poorest and vulnerable Americans," he can't rationalize supporting the amendment any longer, per NBC. He also said he only supported the amendment because he believed there was wide enough access to abortions without government support, per AP.
“If I believe health care is a right, as I do, I can no longer support an amendment” that makes it more difficult for some women to access health care."— Former Vice President Joe Biden, reports the New York Times
Go deeper: Where Joe Biden stands on abortion