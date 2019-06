Context: At a time when Democrats have expressed concern at conservative states passing abortion restrictions, Biden said Wednesday he wouldn't repeal the Hyde Amendment, which prevents the federal government from providing funding abortions except in extreme cases.

The big picture: While President Trump and Biden have been facing off, other 2020 Democratic candidates have been piggybacking off the former vice president's issues, attempting to position themselves as a contender.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) was asked if Biden's stance was wrong. "Yes," she replied. "Under the Hyde Amendment and every effort to try to chip away or push back or get rid of Rowe v. Wade, understand this: Women of means will still have access to abortions," she said. "Who won't ... will be poor women."

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said Biden's 1994 crime bill was "awful," and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) also disagreed with the bill.

