2020 Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden has said he would support a decision by Congress to codify abortion rights if it became necessary, putting him in the minority of presidential candidates who have committed to enacting policy on the issue of reproductive rights.

Yes, but: Biden's voting record as a senator illustrates how drastically his politics have changed on abortion. His campaign confirmed to NBC on Wednesday that he still supports the Hyde Amendment, which bans the use of federal funds for abortion services except in cases of rape, incest or life-threatening circumstances.