When asked if Biden was wrong, in reference to his support of the ban on federal funding of abortion, Warren said: "Yes."

Context: At a time when Democrats are worried about abortion protection, Biden said on Wednesday that he wouldn't repeal the Hyde Amendment, which prevents the federal government from providing funding abortions except in extreme cases.

The big picture: While President Trump and Biden have been facing off, other 2020 Democratic candidates have been piggybacking off Biden's issues, trying to position themselves as a contender.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said Biden's 1994 crime bill was "awful," and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) also disagreed with the bill.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) took to Twitter to attack Biden's statements on climate change.

