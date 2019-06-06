Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) positioned herself in opposition to Vice President Joe Biden, disagreeing with his abortion stance and support of the Hyde Amendment at an MSNBC Town Hall on Wednesday evening.
"Under the Hyde Amendment and every effort to try to chip away or push back or get rid of Rowe vs. wade, understand this: Women of means will still have access to abortions. Who won't ... will be poor women. It will be working women and women who can't afford to take off three days from work and very young women. It will be women who have been raped and women who have been molested by someone in their own family. We do not pass laws that take away that freedom from the women who are most vulnerable."— Sen. Elizabeth Warren during an MSNBC town hall