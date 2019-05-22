Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest on the trade war's impact.

Cory Booker on the issues, in under 500 words

Cory Booker at his 2020 campaign announcement in Newark, N.J.
Photo: Dominick Reuter/AFP/Getty Images

Democrat Cory Booker is a New Jersey senator known for his soaring oratory and optimistic views — his speeches are peppered with lines about love and compassion. The former mayor of Newark lived in one of the city's most distressed buildings until 2006 in a show of defiance against the landlord and the city.

Key facts about Cory Booker:

  • Current position: Senator from New Jersey — 5 years served
  • Age: 49
  • Born: Washington, D.C.
  • Undergraduate: Stanford (Rhodes Scholar)
  • Date candidacy announced: Feb. 1, 2019
  • % of votes in line with Trump, per FiveThirtyEight: 15.4%
  • Previous roles: Newark, N.J. city council, mayor of Newark

Cory Booker's stance on key issues:

  • Criminal justice: He has been a vocal proponent of reforming the criminal justice system. On March 7, Booker tweeted a proposal for a new bill with progressive ideas like further cutting mandatory minimums for nonviolent drug offenses and banning racial and religious profiling.
  • Medicare for All: Signed on as a co-sponsor.
  • Green New Deal: Signed on as a co-sponsor.
  • Gun control: Proposed a 14-part plan in May that calls for a national gun licensing program, which would force Americans to apply for 5-year gun licenses.
  • Political finance: Announced he won't take money from corporate PACs or federal lobbyists.
  • Marijuana: He reintroduced a bill on Feb. 28 that would legalize marijuana on the federal level and supersede the patchwork of 10 states (and Washington, D.C.) that have legalized recreational marijuana.
  • Jobs: His proposed jobs guarantee plan would establish a 3-year pilot program that gives 15 local areas funding to provide all residents a job paying at least $15 an hour.
  • Baby bonds: Proposed giving newborns savings accounts seeded with $1,000 to close the racial wealth gap.
  • Reproductive rights proposal
  • "Rise Credit": Proposed a policy aiming to expand eligibility for the Earned Income Tax Credit to more working and middle-class families.
  • Voter rights: If elected president, Booker plans to introduce a "new Voting Rights Act" to end gerrymandering, cut voter suppression, expand voting and registration.

Key criticisms of Cory Booker:

  • Corporate interests: Though he has recently changed his tune on corporate money, Booker was the top recipient of Wall Street money in the 2014 election cycle. He also has a reputation as a friend of the pharmaceutical industry as well as Silicon Valley.
  • Self-promotion: He has been criticized as a grandstanding politician, highlighted by his "I am Spartacus" moment when he said he would jeopardize his Senate seat by releasing confidential documents during the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings.

1 fun thing about Cory Booker:

