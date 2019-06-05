2020 Democratic candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) released a housing plan for his campaign on Wednesday.

Why it matters: One of the flashiest policies in Booker's plan, which identifies low-income access to housing as a top priority, is a tax credit for renters to prevent them from spending more than 30% of their income on rent. The novel proposal comes as Democrats attempt to set themselves and their policies apart in a packed field.